Splitgate Pantheon Race: How to play the Pantheon Race

Half marathon run, skate or run the 10M, 5M, 5K or Kids Run. All Races Start and finish at Upper Landing Park. Race Details: Awesome tech tee - available in unisex, women's and youth sizes Finisher medal for all participants Chip timing Age group rankings and awards MN Run Series sticker set featuring the distance you select RBC Race for the Kids photo frame for social media Virtual option Doorstep delivery, or pick up your bib and shirt at Running Room in Saint Paul July 30 - August 6th. Plus get a discount on running gear when you pick up at Running Room Saint Paul. MN Department of Health has granted us permission to operate at regular capacity. We will follow all MN Department of Health guidelines for this race. To register go to https://raceroster.com/series/2021/37914/mn-run-series/register?ref=main To see schedule go to https://raceroster.com/series/2021/37914/mn-run-series/register?ref=main To email go to https://www.minnesotarunningseries.com/contact-us.
