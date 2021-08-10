Splitgate Pantheon Race: How to play the Pantheon Race

Splitgate has become too popular for its own good. The first-person shooter entered a new phase of its open beta in July, garnering enough attention that its developer, 1047 Games, was forced to delay the launch of the full game. The team is now working to solve a "myriad of technical problems" resulting from increased stress on the Splitgate servers. It's been a week since that decision by 1047 Games was made but the pressure hasn't eased up. In fact, some players are now queuing for 90 minutes just to give the Splitgate beta a try for themselves.