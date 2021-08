Even though the bread and butter of the FIFA franchise, at least in recent years, has been the moneymaker called FIFA Ultimate Team, there is still a very vocal group who prefers a single-player experience. And what better way to fully immerse yourself in the magnificent world of football than through the FIFA 22 Career Mode? This vocal group had some alterations to look forward to in the past, but it seems as though FIFA 22 will have the biggest impact on everyone’s favorite single-player mode in FIFA games!