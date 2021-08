PBS announced the fall slate of “Independent Lens,” the documentary anthology series presented by ITVS. The new season will premiere on October 11. The films cover a host of social justice topics, such as how racial injustice affects families, the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, generational trauma in Indigenous communities and more. The first film in the lineup is “Cured,” directed by Patrick Sammon and Benett Singer. It focuses on the psychiatrists and activists central in the opposition of the 1970s idea that homosexuality was a mental illness. After that is Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s Tribeca audience award-winning “Ferguson Rises” about a father and son...