Five new Iron Cup champions were crowned on Park Jefferson's biggest night of racing as the J&J Fitting sponsored Iron Cup came to a close on Tuesday night. Jacob Hobscheidt led the entire 35 lap IMCA Modified feature but had to hold off a hard running Shane Demey on the closing laps to pick up the win by only eight tenths of a second. Hoabscheidt got the early jump on the field over fellow front row starter Bob Moore and was cruising early. Meanwhile action was fierce in the back of the pack as Demey was working around the low side of the track to come from tenth. Demey finally moved around Moore and rookie Cody Thompson to secure the second spot, but simply ran out of laps at the finish as Hobscheidt took home his largest victory in his career. Demey was second and all time Park Jefferson win leader Jay Noteboom finished third in what was his 6th start of the season. Jim Mathieson and Chris Abelson picked up the twin qualifiers.