Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Studio Notes on the UN Climate Report

By Casey Rand
McSweeney's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, first off, we LOVE the new report. It’s big, it’s bold, it’s scary. Really going to freak people out. Bravo. It’s practically perfect—we just have a few, tiny notes. Nothing crazy. Our main piece of feedback is that there’s a lot going on: rising seas, fire tornadoes, social unrest,...

www.mcsweeneys.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Food Shortages#Climate#Social Unrest#Cgi#Fyi#Civilization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentMuscatine Journal

'Code red': UN scientists make dire climate report

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a "code red for humanity." But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.
EnvironmentScience News

The new UN climate change report shows there’s no time for denial or delay

The science is unequivocal: Humans are dramatically overhauling Earth’s climate. The effects of climate change are now found everywhere around the globe and are intensifying rapidly, states a sweeping new analysis released August 9 by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. And the window to reverse some of these effects is closing.
EnvironmentEsquire

The U.N. Climate Report Is a Frightening Vision of Our Possible Future. But Just Look at the Present.

It does stick in the mind a bit when the U.N. Secretary General refers to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as "a code red for humanity." In unusually direct language for any political leader, Antonio Guterres added that "this report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet." No more talk of "something must be done," or even the #ActOnClimate stuff of the Obama era. Stop digging stuff out of the ground and setting it on fire is the new messaging, at least at the U.N. level, and there's good reason for that. Temperatures have now risen 1.1 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and we are probably locked into the 1.5-degree rise that will lead to heatwaves, storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, species extinctions, and crop failures even more destructive than those we're already dealing with at 1.1 degrees. The goal now is to avoid a rise to 2 degrees, a mark we are currently hurtling towards—and far beyond—in our current trajectory, which would more seriously imperil the continued viability of human civilization as we know it. And that's assuming we don't crash through any climate tipping points, in which the collapse of a major ice sheet or the Gulf Stream sets off a kind of habitat death spiral, in the meantime.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

UN set to unveil landmark report as climate impacts multiply

As heart-stopping images of fires and floods dominate news cycles worldwide, the UN's climate science panel will unveil on Monday its much-anticipated projections for temperature and sea-level rises less than three months before a crucial climate summit in Scotland. Based almost entirely on published research, it could forecast -- even under optimistic scenarios -- a temporary "overshoot" of the 1.5 degrees Celsius target of the Paris Agreement, and revise upwards its estimates for long-term sea-level rise.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Wild Hunt

Landmark UN climate report paints dire picture of a warming world

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change is really Apocalypse Now

“When I consider that the nobler animals have been exterminated here, the cougar, panther, lynx, wolverine, wolf, bear, moose, deer, the beaver, the turkey, etc, etc- I cannot but feel as if I lived in a tunnel and, as it were, emasculated country.”. —HD Thoreau. Some say there was a...
Environmentinsideedition.com

Climate Specialist Says the Latest Climate Change Report Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report this week, and the findings are dire. It’s being called a “Code Red for humanity.”. “Even though we've had all these warnings, tens of thousands of scientific studies published telling us that we're headed into climate chaos,” Jeff Berardelli, CBS News meteorologist & climate specialist says, “And seeing it around us now, the world has not taken enough action.
Environmentsciencealert.com

These Are The New Words The Climate Crisis Will Teach Us

One of the annoying things about global warming - besides the likelihood it will ravage life on Earth - is all the new words we are expected to learn in order to track our descent into climate chaos. Rising temperatures have not only boosted the intensity or frequency of major...
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Is human activity responsible for the climate emergency? New report calls it ‘unequivocal.’

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. “​​It is unequivocal.” Those stark three words are the first in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new report. The climate crisis is unequivocally caused by human activities and is unequivocally affecting every corner of the planet’s land, air and sea already.
AnimalsABC Action News

Study says climate change could threaten 98% of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

WASHINGTON — With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Emperor penguins currently number fewer than 300,000 breeding pairs and require stable sea ice to...
EnvironmentEast Bay Times

How bad is it? Five takeaways from the landmark UN climate change report

Temperatures are getting hotter, droughts are more severe, fire season rarely lets up, and that’s not by accident. It is “unequivocal” that human activity has warmed the Earth, and “widespread and rapid changes” are already occurring in every country. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping new report out Monday from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which comes as California struggles with a severe drought and another raging fire season.
Environmentinsideedition.com

According to Climate Change Scientists, the Gulf Stream Could Collapse Sooner Than Once Thought

Could the Gulf Stream collapse? It’s one of the possibilities laid out in a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke about the AMOC, which stands for the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which is otherwise known as the Gulf Stream system, and why it's important.
EnvironmentBoston Globe

The science on climate change is blinking red

You don’t have to be a scientist to feel the urgency of climate change. Just open your window. In Massachusetts we experienced our wettest July in a century. Torrential thunderstorms raised alarms across towns particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and coastal flooding. We were relatively luckier than those battling...
EnvironmentWired UK

SimCity wasn’t built for the climate crisis. These games are

As the climate crisis deepens, the city as we know it is becoming an endangered species. According to the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, 570 cities will face catastrophic flooding due to sea-level rises over the next thirty years, with hundreds of millions of people at risk of displacement. Inland settlements can look forward to fires, heatwaves and drought compounded by the “heat island” effect of vast expanses of concrete with minimal greenery.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy