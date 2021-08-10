Studio Notes on the UN Climate Report

It does stick in the mind a bit when the U.N. Secretary General refers to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as "a code red for humanity." In unusually direct language for any political leader, Antonio Guterres added that "this report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet." No more talk of "something must be done," or even the #ActOnClimate stuff of the Obama era. Stop digging stuff out of the ground and setting it on fire is the new messaging, at least at the U.N. level, and there's good reason for that. Temperatures have now risen 1.1 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, and we are probably locked into the 1.5-degree rise that will lead to heatwaves, storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, species extinctions, and crop failures even more destructive than those we're already dealing with at 1.1 degrees. The goal now is to avoid a rise to 2 degrees, a mark we are currently hurtling towards—and far beyond—in our current trajectory, which would more seriously imperil the continued viability of human civilization as we know it. And that's assuming we don't crash through any climate tipping points, in which the collapse of a major ice sheet or the Gulf Stream sets off a kind of habitat death spiral, in the meantime.