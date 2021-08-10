Brown, Carlos - (1) Count Carry Firearm Without a License and 2 additional charges

Carlos A. Brown, age 22, of Lancaster, PA was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64), after he was found to be in possession of a pistol and marijuana, following a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 11, 2021 at approximately 4:06AM, in the 200 Block of South Mill Road, Kennett Square Borough. On July 19, 2021 the Pennsylvania Sate Police Firearms Division verified at the time of the incident Carlos A. Brown did not have a valid license to carry a firearm or a valid sportsman firearm permit. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04 and a Warrant was issued on August 9, 2021.