Bennett, Trevor - (1) Count DUI - Controlled Substances and 3 additional charges

On May 29, 2021 at approximately 6:46PM Officers investigated an auto accident involving four vehicles in the 200 Block of West State Street, Kennett Square Borough. A vehicle operated by Trevor Bennett struck three vehicles while traveling down West State Street. When speaking with Bennett in the ambulance, Officers observed signs of impairment and Bennett admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Bennett and one other passenger were transported to the hospital for injuries. A chemical test of his blood was completed at the hospital and on July 29, 2021 the toxicology report confirmed the presence of THC in Trevor Bennett's system. Charges were filed in District Court 15-3-04 on August 4, 2021. Case is pending preliminary hearing.