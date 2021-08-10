Small, Gabrielle - (1) Count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2 additional charges

On August 3, 2021 at approximately 10:10AM, Officers were dispatched for a wellbeing check in the 500 Block of West Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. Upon arrival Officers observed a female subject, later identified as Gabrielle Small, laying on the sidewalk who appeared to be confused and whose demeanor was consistent with that of an individual under the influence of controlled substances. Small was taken into custody and a search of her belongings was conducted resulting with her to be in possession of marijuana and multiple other drug paraphernalia. Gabrielle Small was transported to Central Booking at Chester County Prison and charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.