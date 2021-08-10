Eric Bert to head Inkbit's Vista 3D printing system commercialisation efforts

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nowadays a lot of people request a CNC machining quote from a machine shop because they want their design to be produced with the help of CNC machining. However, this is not always the right manufacturing method to use. In some instances it might be better to opt for additive manufacturing for example, which can be done by hiring a 3D printing service. 3D printing, as additive manufacturing is often called, is quite possibly one of the best manufacturing processes at the moment. This is partially the case due to the advantages mentioned below.