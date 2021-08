According to a nonprofit patient advocacy organization, some of San Diego’s largest hospitals comply with new federal regulations that require medical centers to list prices online for patients to review. According to patient rights advocates, the Jacobs Medical Center at the University of California, San Diego, the Zion Medical Center at Kaiser Permanente, the Sharp Memorial Hospital, and the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center all lack the key pricing information required by law. Kaiser rejected the group’s findings, but UCSD and Sharp sought to clarify them.