Jeffrey S. Goodman

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging Director, Technology Practice Leader at Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp. Jeffrey S. Goodman has been named a managing director and practice leader of the technology group at Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp., where he will work on sell-side mergers & acquisitions and capital raising, specializing in information technology. The Dallas office of Oaklins International, Capital Alliance Corp. provides expert strategic consulting and M&A advice with sought-after negotiating expertise in a range of industries, including technology.

