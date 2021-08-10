Steven Plaisance

The number of loans in forbearance dropped by 83,000 over the last week. This is on top of a 71,000 loan reduction during the first few days of August. Black Knight reminds that this type of change is typical at the beginning of each month as servicers conduct three month reviews of homeowners to determine if their forbearance plans will be extended. As of August 10, 1.74 million homeowners, 3.3 percent of those with a mortgage, remain in COVID-19 related plans, the first time the number has fallen below 1.8 million.