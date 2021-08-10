Cancel
Economy

Steven Plaisance

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGateway First Bank announced the appointment of Steven Plaisance as President of Mortgage Banking. He'll be a key part of the executive leadership team, helping define and set the course for all mortgage activities. Before joining Gateway, Plaisance worked at Arvest Bank for 32 years, serving most recently as President and CEO of the mortgage banking division. He has served on advisory boards for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and is active in leadership roles with the Mortgage Bankers Association.

#Freddie Mac#Gateway First Bank#Mortgage Banking#Arvest Bank#Fannie Mae
