Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Academy Alumna Karen Carty Joins HBCU Conference Media Relations Staff

ussa.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince earning her Master of Sports Science degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy in 2009, Karen M. Carty has worked her way up through the ranks of collegiate athletics departments. Armed with her Academy degree and more than a decade of leadership in sports marketing and...

ussa.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Morgan State University#Norfolk State University#Meac#Ncaa Division#Coppin State University#Delaware State University#Bradley University#Nsu#Baltimore City College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Stephenville, TXtheflashtoday.com

Withee joins Tarleton as Assistant AD for Media Relations

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics has added Jake Withee to its athletics communications department as the next Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations. In his role, Withee will serve as the primary liaison between Tarleton Athletics and the local media as well as serving as the primary media contact for football, tennis and golf. He will also assist in the game day operations for all other sports.
College Sportsmonvalleyindependent.com

Lynn joins coaching staff at Seton Hill

As the Seton Hill baseball team made its way through the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional and NCAA championships earlier this summer, Parker Lynn watched with interest. During his time as a player and student assistant coach at Cal U, Lynn often competed against and admired the Griffins, a fellow foe in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Memphis, TNuthsc.edu

UTHSC Alumna Named President of American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

Jeannie Beauchamp, DDS, a 1991 graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Dentistry, has been named president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD). “I think this has been an unprecedented time with the pandemic,” she said. “Dentists have gone back to work with restrictions....
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Kyle Edmond Joins Athletic Communications Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio - Kyle Edmond has been named to the position of assistant director of athletic communications at the University of Toledo, the University announced today. Edmond will serve as the primary communications contact for women's soccer, softball, women's swimming & diving, men's tennis and women's tennis. He will also assist with the overall efforts to publicize and promote all of UToledo's 16 varsity sports.
EducationRocky Mount Telegram

New counselors join N.C. Wesleyan staff

N.C. Wesleyan College recently welcomed two new members to its Counseling Center staff. Fonda Porter joins the college as the new director of counseling and accessibility services and Lee Tyson joins the staff as counselor. “Positive mental health for college students is critical for success. We are pleased to offer...
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

McGhee Mann Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced today the addition of McGhee Mann to her staff prior to the 2021-22 season as video coordinator. Mann spent the 2020-2021 season at Arkansas State with the women’s basketball program as the Director of Scouting and Operations. He came to the Red Wolves after two seasons as the video coordinator for Grand Canyon University’s women’s basketball program. In this role, he oversaw and managed all equipment, software, and programming of the technology needed to evaluate our own team’s strengths and weaknesses as well upcoming opponents for game preparation. He also assisted with materials that related to team success such as video playbooks, opponent scouting reports and statistical information to help GCU’s on-court performance. In addition to on-court duties, Mann managed and created visual content for the team’s Instagram and Facebook pages, assisted with the coordination of team camps and community engagement events while also gaining experience in recruiting operations.
CollegesWTOP

HBCU’s see rise in enrollment amid social justice movement

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are seeing record enrollment numbers this year, bucking the national trend of shrinking freshman classes. Here in the DC area, Bowie State University saw an 8% jump and Howard University’s 2021 freshman class may be its largest yet. Among the reasons for the rising HBCU...
Collegesinforms.org

Faculty Position: Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Quantitative Analysis at Mississippi State University

Department of Marketing, Quantitative Analysis & Business Law Position Announcement. Mississippi State University invites applications for a full-time, nine-month, tenure-track Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Quantitative Analysis starting August 2022. The position involves: teaching business analytics, business decision analysis, and statistics courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels (online and face-to-face), supporting the college's doctoral programs with courses in statistical methods and/or service on doctoral committees; conducting research and publishing in peer-reviewed academic journals; and providing appropriate service to the university, business community, and discipline.
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Ray Block named Brown-McCourtney Early Career Professor in Liberal Arts

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ray Block, associate professor of political science and African American studies, has been named the Brown-McCourtney Early Career Professor in the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts. Block joined the Penn State faculty in July 2019 as part of the college’s African American and African...
Collegeswashingtoninformer.com

Enrollment Increases for HBCUs

Howard University enjoyed a more than 15 percent enrollment increase during the pandemic, and officials at the historically Black school expect those numbers to increase this fall. “This has the potential to be our largest freshman class ever,” Anthony Wutoh, Howard’s provost and chief academic officer, told reporters. Up north...

Comments / 0

Community Policy