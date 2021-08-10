Academy Alumna Karen Carty Joins HBCU Conference Media Relations Staff

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced today the addition of McGhee Mann to her staff prior to the 2021-22 season as video coordinator. Mann spent the 2020-2021 season at Arkansas State with the women’s basketball program as the Director of Scouting and Operations. He came to the Red Wolves after two seasons as the video coordinator for Grand Canyon University’s women’s basketball program. In this role, he oversaw and managed all equipment, software, and programming of the technology needed to evaluate our own team’s strengths and weaknesses as well upcoming opponents for game preparation. He also assisted with materials that related to team success such as video playbooks, opponent scouting reports and statistical information to help GCU’s on-court performance. In addition to on-court duties, Mann managed and created visual content for the team’s Instagram and Facebook pages, assisted with the coordination of team camps and community engagement events while also gaining experience in recruiting operations.