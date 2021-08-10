Best science toy

Watch out, world, baby's on the move! When your little one starts to pull themselves up to walk around, having toys that encourage them to do so can be an engaging, lively way to introduce them to moving those chubby little stems. For years, the standard walking toy — the walker — was thought to be your only option. But since those have proven to be an unsafe and unwise choice, parents are left to wonder which walking toys are best and which are actually safe?