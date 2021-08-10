LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: Know thy worldly neighbors

Because of the daily work that I do, and the businesses I’ve been involved in over time, it seems fairly natural for me to think about the world’s goings-on. Each day I interact with people who call somewhere other than the U.S. home, though many of them are living here now. I’ve done a stint within the vast arena of national security where diplomacy ruled the roost, necessarily, because when you work with various and sundry cultures even mere communication has to take into consideration a perspective beyond one’s neighbors and immediate locality.