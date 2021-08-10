Nadia Boulanger and Her World Review: The Mother of Contemporary Classical at the Bard Music Festival

This year, the Bard Musical Festival is dedicating its programming to the life and work of the pedagogue, composer, and musician Nadia Boulanger. The festival, “always adventuresome and provocative,” writes Barrymore Laurence Scherer in this Wall Street Journal review, features “a dazzling panoply of music by Boulanger’s mentors, including Gabriel Fauré, Louis Vierne and Charles-Marie Widor, contemporaries like Ravel, Satie and Poulenc, and her extraordinary roster of students, illustrating the evolving world of European and American music in which she worked and spread her influence for over 60 years.” The Bard Music Festival continues August 12–15 with The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger.