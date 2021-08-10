City of Crookston to assist New Flyer with expansion grant application
The Crookston City Council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to consider a grant application to the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program after being approached by New Flyer of America about an expansion on their facility. New Flyer is looking to add approximately 35 new jobs with their expansion and assistance from the city is key in their quest towards a forgivable loan from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) through its MIF program.www.crookstontimes.com
