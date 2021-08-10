Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
American diplomats and other key personnel are being evacuated from the rapidly deteriorating security conditions in Kabul, Afghanistan. This comes as the Taliban's stunning and lightning-fast offensive seizes more territory including Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan's second and third-largest cities. A U.S. defense official fears it could be just a matter...
Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of upholding Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates, a win for the governor after local entities across the state attempted to defy him. The Supreme Court action blocked temporary restraining orders that came from district court judges. The...
(CNN) — The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country Saturday, leaving at least 1,297 people dead and more than 5,700 injured, according to the country's civil protection agency. Of the 1,297 fatalities, 1,054 are in the South administrative region, 119 are in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation. The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and...
BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
