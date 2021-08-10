Cancel
Public Health

481 new COVID-19 cases Friday, Saturday and Sunday: NH DHHS

Nashua Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD – On Monday, August 9, DHHS announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, August 8. Today’s results include 58 people who tested positive by PCR test and 38 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 186 cases from Friday, August 6 (114 by PCR test and 72 by antigen test), and 199 cases from Saturday, August 7 (139 by PCR test and 60 by antigen test). There are now 1,270 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

