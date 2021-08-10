Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Snapchat Snaps don’t always disappear: Here’s the tool to prove it

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPNZV_0bNU3LLQ00

If you’re using Snapchat with a person who uses an Android device to see your snaps, your Snaps might still be hidden. We’re talking un-deleted, not disappeared, not gone forever. Unless that person regularly logs out of their Snapchat account (logs out, not just closes their app), those Snaps (photos, videos) are quite likely still sitting around, hidden in a folder called “chat_snap”. Per the creators of a tool called “SnapRecovery”, “deleted Snaps can be recovered using the right forensics tools”, too.

Before we get too far, note that the creators of the tool SnapRecovery last tested with Snapchat v11.9.0.48 Beta. They used LineageOS (modded Android 10) on a rooted Android device. It should be made clear, here, that the pathway to recovering viewed/deleted Snaps isn’t especially easy. If a person reading this has never rooted an Android device before, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll have a difficult time getting from point A, reading this, to point B, preparing their Android device, rooting, running the SnapRecovery tool, to point C, recovering Snaps with said tool.

The creators of this tool are listed on the GitHub site as Kian Kasad, Siddharth Dushantha, and mirsella. These creators and investigators have discovered that the Android version of Snapchat does not delete Snap files until the user logs out of their account in the app.

Per the Snap “Snaps Stored” page last updated May 9, 2013, “after a Snap has been opened, the temporary copy of it is deleted from the device’s storage.” As is generally the case with all “deleted” files on any device, said files aren’t really “deleted” entirely after the first time the user commands that they be deleted. With the right set of tools, like the SnapRecovery tool on GitHub, your everyday average user can recover Snaps after they’ve been viewed.

To avoid Snaps from being seen after they’ve been viewed once, or even deleted, start by logging out of Snapchat. You might want to make a habit of doing this every once in a while so you can at least start moving Snaps from the Android folder “Chat_Snap” to a slightly more secure deleted state.

After that, it really depends on how important it is that your previously-viewed or deleted Snaps remain unseen forever after that. If you have a device that’s opened a Snap that you absolutely, positively CANNOT have anyone see ever again, the best way to make this happen is to destroy the phone.

There’s still a chance that the media in the Snap still exists somewhere on the internet, and likely on the device where it was first captured. But we know the risks of capturing media we don’t want shared, right?

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Device#Snaprecovery#Chat Snap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Want to Send Disappearing Messages in WhatsApp? Here’s How

WhatsApp is finally adding a feature that fans of the messaging app wanted. You can now send disappearing messages in the Facebook-owned chat app, as announced by the company on its blog. If you want to share something spicy but only want it to hang around for a single view,...
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Here’s Why You Don’t See TikTok’s New Stories On Your App

TikTok is hopping on the Stories bandwagon by introducing it as a test feature. You’ve likely seen images of some TikTokers with the ability to create a TikTok Story, but you probably haven’t been able to find it on your own app. If you’re wondering why you don’t have TikTok Stories, the answer is pretty simple. Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok’s latest test feature.
Electronicssoundandvision.com

LG’s Disappearing 4K OLED TV Is Finally Here

It’s been a long time coming but the futuristic roll-up OLED TV LG previewed at CES two-and-a-half years ago is finally here — with a catch. You can’t just go out to your local Best Buy and pick it up. Nope, you have to order it online and then wait for it to be hand-built in South Korea. Oh, and you’ll also need a solid line of credit or ready access to a pile of cash ’cause this baby costs a cool hundred grand.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Here's What You Can and Can't Do With Offline Siri in iOS 15

IOS 15 was announced at Apple's WWDC21 event, and Siri received some great features with the new software upgrade. Along with experience-enhanced speech processing and better notification announcements, Siri's ability to partially run offline was a big reveal. In case your internet service goes down for a while, let's take...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Cell PhonesCNET

Don't install iOS 15 beta yet. Here's when to download it to your iPhone -- and why

The next major software update for the iPhone and iPad is currently available through Apple's public beta program. Apple will likely release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to everyone with a supported device in the latter half of September, if the company follows its typical release schedule. And while it may be tempting to enroll for iOS 15 beta on your iPhone now to get a sneak peek of features like Live Text, FaceTime calls with your Android friends and a whole bevy of new privacy features, I humbly offer this advice: Hold off for now.
SoftwareThrive Global

Peter Warhurst of Red Rover Moving & Storage: “Always be a life-long learner, don’t stay complacent and always be nimble”

Always be a life-long learner, don’t stay complacent and always be nimble. Life will always throw you a curveball, so you must react quickly when it does. A serial entrepreneur who was born and raised in Long Island, New York, Pete has had 100% success rate on profitable exits from his start-up ventures. Pete launched PODS in 1997 and grew it to over 100 corporate and franchise owned locations in the US, Canada and Australia before selling to private equity in 2007. The clear leader of the portable storage industry, Pete led PODS growth through numerous capital raises and innovations including custom software, proprietary lift system, container manufacturing, and a complex logistics network to perform inter-location (long distance) moves.
Personal FinancePosted by
CNN

Cash is disappearing. Here's what that means for tips

New York (CNN) — Gone are the days of running to the ATM in order to get cash to tip your server or hair stylist. If cash was going out of style before the pandemic, consider its reputation ruined by infection concerns that have pushed consumers toward cashless alternatives — especially when it comes to tipping.

Comments / 0

Community Policy