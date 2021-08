The RTL-450 LiDAR sensor incorporates patented LiDAR sensor technology to achieve superior performance. The innovative LiDAR system, which weighs in at just over four pounds, is designed to operate independently of a drone platform, providing great flexibility for drone integration. The modular nature of the design facilitates quick and efficient integration onto user selected platforms. To date, the RTL-450 has been integrated onto the FLIR SkyRaider, Freefly Alta-8, 4D-X6, DJI Matrice 300 and DJI Matrice 600. The simple and easy to use software interface – coupled with a comprehensive online training curriculum – allows system operators to be up and running in no time.