Sweeney keeping Chris Brown’s replacement in legislative limbo

What’s in a title?

For residents of Atlantic County, it could be a lot. At least that’s what Republican state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, who wants his title changed to “state senator,” says.

Last Wednesday, the Atlantic County Republican Committee selected Polistina, an engineer and former assemblymember, to temporarily fill the Senate seat in the 2nd Legislative District after the GOP incumbent, Chris Brown, resigned to take a position in the Murphy administration as an adviser on Atlantic City issues.

Polistina wants to take the oath of office and become a full-fledged state senator. But in late June, Senate President Steve Sweeney, who traditionally administers the oath, gaveled the chamber out of session with no plans to return until after the November election.

The fact that Polistina is in a competitive race with Assemblymember Vince Mazzeo (D-Atlantic) for a full Senate term doesn’t give Sweeney much motivation to call his members back into session, swear Polistina in and allow a Republican to run as an incumbent against someone whose win would add a member to Sweeney’s majority in the upper house, which stands at 25-14.

Because the Senate is not meeting, 2nd District constituents aren’t missing out on having a vote. But Polistina says there’s more to it than that, especially as Brown’s former legislative office remains open to serve constituents, but without an actual elected official in charge of it.

The district continues to be represented in the General Assembly by Mazzeo and fellow Democrat John Armato.

“The constituents in District 2 deserve a senator helping them with the issues we’re dealing with — the pandemic, unemployment, Division of Motor Vehicle issues, other state issues,” Polistina said in a phone interview. “I have people calling my business office now because they’re trying to get hold of the senator and they’re not sure what to do.”

A spokesperson for Sweeney declined to comment.

If Polistina has to wait until November to be sworn in, he’ll have spent the most time in the limbo between being selected and being sworn in of any senator since 1930, according to research by the Office of Legislative Services that was requested by Senate Republicans. It would also be the third most time spent in limbo of any senator-select since at least 1870.

No state senator in modern times has had to wait more than 76 days between being selected and sworn in. That was Sen. Robert Littell (R-Sussex), who was selected by Republicans on July 10, 1990, to replace the retired Wayne Dumont and sworn in on Sept. 24 of that year. More recently, state Sen. Kristin Corrado (R-Passaic) in 2017 waited 71 days to be sworn in to replace Kevin O’Toole after he resigned to chair the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Even if Polistina is sworn in the day after the Nov. 2 election, he’ll have waited 91 days.

Polistina said he is weighing his options.

“Our attorneys have had some communications with the Office of Legislative Services about potentially having a swearing-in ceremony from someone other than the Senate president,“ he said. “OLS has not disagreed with our opinion, so that is an option we are considering.”

Nothing says the Senate president has to be the one administering the oath of office — only that it must be done by “a person authorized by law,” according to Senate rules. But it can’t happen unless Sweeney calls a quorum, said Jason Krajewski, the legislative counsel for OLS.

While the state Constitution does not explicitly state there has to be a quorum to swear in a member, it says “each house shall be the judge of the elections, returns and qualifications of its own members, and a majority of all its members shall constitute a quorum to do business.”

“The concept here is that if any of the other legislators have a question about how the election was conducted or that person’s qualifications — if they’re old enough, a citizen, they live in their district — that’s the time the question can be raised,” Krajewski said. “And if you don’t have a quorum, you don’t have the opportunity for them to raise their objections.”

Holding a quorum wouldn’t necessarily require senators to travel to Trenton. The chamber has met virtually several times during the pandemic and Polistina said it would be easy for just 21 of the 40 senators to call in for the purposes of a quorum to swear him in.

Polistina said his appeals to Sweeney haven’t worked. He said he spoke with the Senate president Monday, and Sweeney told him the chamber won’t be back in session until November.

For now, Polistina said, he’s trying to make sure residents of the 2nd District know Brown’s former legislative office is still open.

“I put out a statement Friday trying to notify everyone that the legislative office is open, that the number is the same and if they need me they can call my personal cell,” Polistina said. “People in these times, they’re struggling and they need a senator to get them the help they deserve.”