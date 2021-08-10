Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sweeney keeping Chris Brown’s replacement in legislative limbo

By By Matt Friedman
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q8HT_0bNU2N4f00

What’s in a title?

For residents of Atlantic County, it could be a lot. At least that’s what Republican state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, who wants his title changed to “state senator,” says.

Last Wednesday, the Atlantic County Republican Committee selected Polistina, an engineer and former assemblymember, to temporarily fill the Senate seat in the 2nd Legislative District after the GOP incumbent, Chris Brown, resigned to take a position in the Murphy administration as an adviser on Atlantic City issues.

Polistina wants to take the oath of office and become a full-fledged state senator. But in late June, Senate President Steve Sweeney, who traditionally administers the oath, gaveled the chamber out of session with no plans to return until after the November election.

The fact that Polistina is in a competitive race with Assemblymember Vince Mazzeo (D-Atlantic) for a full Senate term doesn’t give Sweeney much motivation to call his members back into session, swear Polistina in and allow a Republican to run as an incumbent against someone whose win would add a member to Sweeney’s majority in the upper house, which stands at 25-14.

Because the Senate is not meeting, 2nd District constituents aren’t missing out on having a vote. But Polistina says there’s more to it than that, especially as Brown’s former legislative office remains open to serve constituents, but without an actual elected official in charge of it.

The district continues to be represented in the General Assembly by Mazzeo and fellow Democrat John Armato.

“The constituents in District 2 deserve a senator helping them with the issues we’re dealing with — the pandemic, unemployment, Division of Motor Vehicle issues, other state issues,” Polistina said in a phone interview. “I have people calling my business office now because they’re trying to get hold of the senator and they’re not sure what to do.”

A spokesperson for Sweeney declined to comment.

If Polistina has to wait until November to be sworn in, he’ll have spent the most time in the limbo between being selected and being sworn in of any senator since 1930, according to research by the Office of Legislative Services that was requested by Senate Republicans. It would also be the third most time spent in limbo of any senator-select since at least 1870.

No state senator in modern times has had to wait more than 76 days between being selected and sworn in. That was Sen. Robert Littell (R-Sussex), who was selected by Republicans on July 10, 1990, to replace the retired Wayne Dumont and sworn in on Sept. 24 of that year. More recently, state Sen. Kristin Corrado (R-Passaic) in 2017 waited 71 days to be sworn in to replace Kevin O’Toole after he resigned to chair the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Even if Polistina is sworn in the day after the Nov. 2 election, he’ll have waited 91 days.

Polistina said he is weighing his options.

“Our attorneys have had some communications with the Office of Legislative Services about potentially having a swearing-in ceremony from someone other than the Senate president,“ he said. “OLS has not disagreed with our opinion, so that is an option we are considering.”

Nothing says the Senate president has to be the one administering the oath of office — only that it must be done by “a person authorized by law,” according to Senate rules. But it can’t happen unless Sweeney calls a quorum, said Jason Krajewski, the legislative counsel for OLS.

While the state Constitution does not explicitly state there has to be a quorum to swear in a member, it says “each house shall be the judge of the elections, returns and qualifications of its own members, and a majority of all its members shall constitute a quorum to do business.”

“The concept here is that if any of the other legislators have a question about how the election was conducted or that person’s qualifications — if they’re old enough, a citizen, they live in their district — that’s the time the question can be raised,” Krajewski said. “And if you don’t have a quorum, you don’t have the opportunity for them to raise their objections.”

Holding a quorum wouldn’t necessarily require senators to travel to Trenton. The chamber has met virtually several times during the pandemic and Polistina said it would be easy for just 21 of the 40 senators to call in for the purposes of a quorum to swear him in.

Polistina said his appeals to Sweeney haven’t worked. He said he spoke with the Senate president Monday, and Sweeney told him the chamber won’t be back in session until November.

For now, Polistina said, he’s trying to make sure residents of the 2nd District know Brown’s former legislative office is still open.

“I put out a statement Friday trying to notify everyone that the legislative office is open, that the number is the same and if they need me they can call my personal cell,” Polistina said. “People in these times, they’re struggling and they need a senator to get them the help they deserve.”

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Vince Mazzeo
Person
Steve Sweeney
Person
Kristin Corrado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Race#Gop#The General Assembly#Democrat#Division Of Motor Vehicle#Republicans#Ols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

What are Chris Brown's plans for Atlantic City?

Former state Sen. Chris Brown, a Republican, was appointed July 19 by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, to a newly created role of the governor’s senior advisor for Atlantic City affairs. In the role which will be part of the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services,Brown will...
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

GOP selects Polistina to serve out Sen. Chris Brown's term

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Republicans selected former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, already their candidate for state Senate, to fill out the term of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic. An engineer from Egg Harbor Township, Polistina was chosen unanimously at a meeting Wednesday night at the Scullville firehouse, said Atlantic...
PoliticsPOLITICO

N.Y. continues to make N.J. politics look tame

Political gravity finally caught up with the governor across the Hudson, who announced his resignation Tuesday amid a huge sexual harassment scandal rather than face impeachment. This came after the president and our own governor called on him to resign, along with pretty much everyone else in the Democratic Party.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gov. Ducey calls for Sec. Mayorkas's resignation after leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to resign, and...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

GOP senators that voted for infrastructure bill need to be held accountable

There are plenty of reasons not to like the infrastructure legislation that recently cleared the Senate It sets the stage for truly destructive reconciliation legislation. It creates a foundation for a tax on miles driven. Less than 10% of its spending is dedicated to roads and bridges. It establishes a protected class based on one’s “real or perceived” gender identity. It mandates ignition interlocks (breathalyzers) in new cars.
Oklahoma Statekgou.org

Exclusive: Oklahoma Senator James Lankford On Infrastructure

The $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill passed the U.S. Senate August 10 in an usually bipartisan manner given the state of the country's current politics. The vote was 69-30. The legislation has a long way to go before becoming law, including making its way through the House, which could take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy