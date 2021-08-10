Cancel
Golf

Austin Eckroat continues strong summer by qualifying for Wyndham

 5 days ago

Monday marked the final qualifier of the 2021 PGA TOUR season. The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs. Jacob Bergeron was medalist at Bermuda Run Country Club on Monday after posting a 9-under 62. Austin Eckroat, who turned pro after playing in this year’s Walker Cup, finished two strokes behind Bergeron after a round that included two eagles. He made two eagles, four birdies, and a bogey on his way to a 7-under round.

