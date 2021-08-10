Lady Dawgs 2021 alumni game was a family affair

Copperas Cove head volleyball coach and girls’ athletics coordinator Cari Lowery always talks about the family atmosphere of her program and that really came to fruition during the annual Meet the Lady Dawgs and Alumni game held Friday night at Bulldawg Gymnasium three Wasiak sisters and two Tuiasosopo sisters were among the attendees and the Wasiak sister’s loving family rivalry was able to play out on the court with the youngest of the Wasiaks, senior Emma Wasiak, able to just edge out her two older sisters, 2017 graduate Madison and 2019 graduate Kristen, and the alumni team.