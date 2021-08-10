Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Epomaker NT68: mechanical keyboard designed with notebooks in mind

By Marc Herter
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epomaker NT68 is a mobile mechanical keyboard with 68 keys, RGB, Bluetooth 5.1 and an ultra handy protective case. Three devices can be simultaneously connected to the keyboard via Bluetooth. Shortcut combinations help to select the desired device to be typed on. Epomaker's product can be customized to suit individual requirements, as is typical for mechanical keyboards. Buttons, key caps and colors can be selected on Kickstarter while backing the product. The driver software can later be used not only to customize the RGB lighting with your own lighting effects, but also to adjust the position and functions of each button on the keyboard.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Notebook#Mechanical Keyboards#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Electronicswindowscentral.com

The EVGA Z20 mechanical keyboard on sale for $75 lights up when you get close

The EVGA Z20 keyboard was just introduced in February, but it has already dropped in price drastically from that original $175 MSRP. Today you can get the Z20 mechanical keyboard on sale for $74.99. It has been selling for around $130 the last month or so with some jumps back up to that MSRP. It has never gone as low as today's deal. The same keyboard is going for $123 at Newegg and even more at other retailers. Get it for a bargain today. You can choose between clicky or linear Light Strike LK optical mechanical switches, and get either one at this discounted price.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

A Look Inside the Bayesian Keyboard

What you type is what you get? Not with modern touch keyboards. This article visually explains four features at the heart of your smarpthone’s keyboard — including personalisation, auto-correction, and word prediction. Based on material I created for my “Intelligent User Interfaces” lecture, we examine the inner workings of these features in our daily typing, and conclude with takeaways for inspiring, evaluating, and critically reflecting on data-driven and “intelligent” user interfaces.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best iPad keyboards in 2021

It's not hard to see why you'd be on the lookout for the best iPad keyboards. Apple’s iPad range offers some of the best tablets you can buy, from the entry-level 8th generation iPad all the way up to the super-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Pair that with the company’s excellent Apple Pencil and it’s not surprising the iPad is so popular with creatives. But as the device has developed, more and more people are using iPads as work and productivity devices - and for that, you often need a keyboard.
Electronicscogconnected.com

SteelSeries Arctis Prime Headset Review – Designed With Everyone in Mind

Until very recently I had never used a SteelSeries gaming accessory before, embarrassing, I know. I enjoyed my time with the Prime Gaming Mouse and was very curious how the level of detail and smoothness could transfer over to a SteelSeries headset in the same new lineup of accessories. After using the Arctis Prime Gaming Headset for the last couple of weeks I’ll admit it won’t be my number one pick in the future, however, for the uninitiated or solo gamer it’s definitely worth taking a look at.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Up your game with the GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard with Outemu RED switches

Trust has this week released a new mechanical keyboard equipped with Outemu RED switches in the form of the GXT 863 together with a GXT 922 RGB gaming mouse. The new mechanical keyboard switches have been designed to provide up to 50 million keystrokes and have a trigger force of 50 g and an actuation point of only 2 mm, offering a more precise gaming experience. The Trust GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase priced at £45 from select online retailers throughout Europe and the Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse is also available to purchase priced at £23.
Cell Phonesthexplorion.com

9 Different Types of Keyboards

The Keyboard is essential computer hardware that holds all the alphabets, symbols, numbers, and special characters. People use it to enter input data text into a desktop computer for output results on the screen. However, the majority of people are unaware that there are various types of keyboards. Most of...
Electronicsmmorpg.com

Gamakay (Womier) K77 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Gamakay, which appears to be the new brand name for Womier, is back again with its latest RGB keyboard, the Gamakay K77. It features a four-layer frosted acrylic case and more RGB LEDs than it has keys to light up your desk. At $69.99, it’s only a few dollars more than Womier K66 and even cheaper than the TKL K87. Let’s see how it stacks up!
Electronicseteknix.com

Trust Unveil GXT 863 Mechanical Keyboard & GXT 922 RGB Mouse

Trust has announced its brand new GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard and GXT 922 Ybar full RGB LED illuminated mouse. With both of these new launches, Trust is providing gamers with affordable options with attractive RGB lighting, lightning-fast mechanical switches with the GXT 863 Mazz mechanical keyboard, and advanced software and programming for the GXT 922 Ybar mouse to make the gaming experience smooth, slick, and more enjoyable.
EntertainmentPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best mechanical pencils for artists and designers

The best mechanical pencils are useful for all kinds of creatives. They offer traditional artists a different kind of pencil for their toolkits, while they can be excellent for web designers who want a super-precise pencil for sketching wireframes, or for anyone looking for a neat way to take notes. The best thing is you never need to sharpen them because the graphite, or lead, is not attached to the outer casing like with a traditional wooden pencil. To use them, you simply insert your lead into the well, which is built into the pencil, then click to extend it as it wears down.
Electronicstimebusinessnews.com

Ficihp Touch Keyboard – An alternative to the soft keyboard

If you search the internet for “Ficihp Touch Keyboard” you will find many people complaining. Many people find the Ficihp Touch keyboard and the iPod Touch’s touch screen keyboard difficult to use and would be something more sensitive and suitable for larger thumbs. Although I can appreciate the inconvenience of...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Realme Pad: new certifications hint at 2 different battery SKUs for the upcoming tablet

Realme has now reportedly registered new batteries with the TUV safety authority. The unusually high rated and typical capacities of the two new power-packs have resulted in speculation that they are destined for this OEM's upcoming first-gen tablet. Should this be the case, it seems the device might have different versions, one with slightly more battery life than the other.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Guide

How to change keyboard language

Figuring out how to change keyboard language is not exactly the most difficult task, but it's not immediately obvious how to go about it. As someone who's bilingual and constantly using the keyboard on my laptop both for work and general purposes, I regularly swap between languages on my keyboard layout. So if you're trying to do the same, we'll walk you through the whole process.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

The Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide

Mechanical keyboards come with many positives: They’re more satisfying to type on, more durable, and offer more room for personalization than standard keyboards. But there’s a lot more to them than that, and if you want to ensure you’re getting the best keyboard for you, there are some things you need to know first.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s iPads, Echo Buds and more devices are on sale today

We keep getting great deals from Amazon, where you will find the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models on sale. You can get the 12.9-inch model with WiFi-only support and 128GB storage getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $999. If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you can grab one for $749 after seeing $50 savings. This model is also equipped with 128GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New Mac mini schematics leak with a refreshed and slimmer design

It has been a few months since Jon Prosser published renders purportedly of the next Mac mini, which he claimed would feature a slimmer design than the current model. Now, @LeaksApplePro claims to have received schematics of the same device. For reference, Apple has left the Mac mini's design basically unchanged since 2010, save for some minor changes that it made in 2018.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Gaming Gear Champion’s Bane Mechanical Keyboard Review: Everything is there and more

We start the week by testing a device for the gamer, with a mechanical keyboard, namely the Champion’s Bane from Gaming Gear. A keyboard that starts at € 149 and that seems to promise a lot. By the way, you may find that this article is the last from our friend Glork, so take advantage of it. It is here: Bane mechanical keyboard test from Gaming Gear Champions or by clicking on the source ./>

Comments / 0

Community Policy