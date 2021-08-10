Epomaker NT68: mechanical keyboard designed with notebooks in mind

The best mechanical pencils are useful for all kinds of creatives. They offer traditional artists a different kind of pencil for their toolkits, while they can be excellent for web designers who want a super-precise pencil for sketching wireframes, or for anyone looking for a neat way to take notes. The best thing is you never need to sharpen them because the graphite, or lead, is not attached to the outer casing like with a traditional wooden pencil. To use them, you simply insert your lead into the well, which is built into the pencil, then click to extend it as it wears down.