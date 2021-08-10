Epomaker NT68: mechanical keyboard designed with notebooks in mind
The Epomaker NT68 is a mobile mechanical keyboard with 68 keys, RGB, Bluetooth 5.1 and an ultra handy protective case. Three devices can be simultaneously connected to the keyboard via Bluetooth. Shortcut combinations help to select the desired device to be typed on. Epomaker's product can be customized to suit individual requirements, as is typical for mechanical keyboards. Buttons, key caps and colors can be selected on Kickstarter while backing the product. The driver software can later be used not only to customize the RGB lighting with your own lighting effects, but also to adjust the position and functions of each button on the keyboard.www.notebookcheck.net
