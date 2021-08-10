Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

DELTA VARIANT HAS FAMILIES CONSIDERING TUITION INSURANCE IN CASE STUDENT UNEXPECTEDLY WITHDRAWS FROM SCHOOL

MATC Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradGuard’s tuition insurance first and only program to cover COVID-19 and mental health conditions nationwide; provides financial safety net when schools don’t. PHOENIX (August 10, 2021): Nationwide, college families are once again finding themselves evaluating the ever-changing updates on how schools will protect students from Coronavirus as the Delta variant becomes a growing concern. As parents prepare to pay their final tuition bill before arriving on campus, among the many questions they are smart to ask is: What will happen to my tuition payment if my student is forced to withdraw from college due to becoming ill with COVID or other illnesses and unable to continue their term?

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#College Student#Delta#Student Housing#Delta#Gradguard#Coronavirus#Covid#Student Life Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Dover, DEWBOC

As Delta Variant Surges, Schools Look to Protect Students, Staff

DOVER, De. - With cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continuing to surge both on Delmarva and across the country, many businesses and institutions are making the difficult decisions on how to keep business running as usual, while also keeping all parties involved safe. With the new school year...
EducationBoston Globe

Delta variant fuels anxiety and mask debates as students return to school

Students across the United States have begun to head back to school, starting in Atlanta this week. But parents’ hopes for a return to normal instruction in the fall have begun to evaporate as the highly contagious delta variant drives up cases and hospitalizations. With policymakers from local school boards...
Brentwood, CAKQED

Families, Teachers Fret Over Delta Variant as Schools Reopen

Bay Area students are beginning to head back to school for the start of the fall semester, with some seeing the inside of a classroom for the first time in 18 months. It’s a big moment, but the timing couldn’t be worse. COVID-19 cases are spiking across the region, fueled...
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

How will COVID delta variant affect kids? Pediatricians urge masks in schools as cases increase

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Collegesalleghenycampus.com

ASG, students prepare for reopening with an eye on delta variant

In an email to students July 23, the Allegheny College Health Agency announced a new pandemic plan for the 2021-22 school year in which the administration plans to fully reopen the college. According to the plan, detailed on the college website, vaccinated students will no longer be required to mask or socially distance for most campus activities, while those who are unvaccinated will still be required to mask, distance and undergo weekly testing. The move comes after two semesters of regular surveillance testing, mandatory masking and social distancing.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND college students returning amidst Delta surge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With students returning to college campuses during a surge in COVID Delta cases across the state, the State Board of Higher Education is continuing to look for ways to keep their students safe this semester. One of the bigger fears to universities is a drop in...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

School Board considers policy on medical marijuana for students

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The Sioux Falls School Board has begun the process of implementing a new policy governing the use of medical marijuana by students. The policy received its first reading at the August 9th School Board meeting. The policy restricts the administration of medical cannabis during school hours and at school-sponsored activities unless, based on a practitioner’s recommendation, the administration of medical cannabis cannot reasonably be accomplished outside of school hours or school-sponsored activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy