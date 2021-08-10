Button City Review – The Importance of a Community (PS5)
You may not have heard of developer Subliminal. Their only title so far had been Sky Pets for mobile, but now they’re making their console debut with Button City. The brightly colored low-poly adventure tells the story of a young fox trying to settle into a new city and who ends up in the middle of a mystery that threatens their favorite arcade instead. Along the way, there’s a valuable lesson in friendships and the importance of a community too.www.playstationlifestyle.net
