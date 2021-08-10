Button City Review – The Importance of a Community (PS5)

Despite being a more varied and enjoyable outing for the series, Super Destronaut DX-2 is still lacking innovation in a crowded genre. The Finger Guns Review. If there’s one thing you can say about Petite Games it’s that they know how to reuse and recycle their assets in innovative ways. This is the team that took the art from the frankly poor platformer 36 Fragments of Midnight and created a pleasant 2D physics golf game in the shape of Midnight Deluxe. In 2018, they released Super Destronauts DX, a shallow clone of Space Invaders. They then reinvented the series as a FPS using the same art in 2020’s Super Destronaut: Land Wars. That very same art returns for Super Destronaut DX-2, a shmup which is much better than the original but again lacks depth or invention.