John Oliver roasts San Antonio 'Daytime' hosts on 'Last Week Tonight.' Again.

KABB’s "Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban" have both drawn the interest of John Oliver on his weekly HBO show. San Antonio lifestyle show "Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban" is back in the hot seat. If you're a fan of the Emmy-winning HBO pundit then you probably know that if John Oliver is talking about you, it's probably not good. During Sunday night's episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," the host transitioned from talking about the Olympics to a new segment he calls "the electrifying small talk of San Antonio's 'Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban.'" In the 1:20 clip we see the awkwardness between the bubbly Kimberly Crawford and Esteban Solis during the opening of the show. Some could argue "well, it's just the jitters from being on TV," but as Oliver points out in the many clips, it's more than one occasion.