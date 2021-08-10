LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone, and LEGO continues to celebrate it. A new Harry Potter building set has been unveiled with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set that allows wizards and witches to build legendary items from the Wizarding World. Coming in at 3,010 pieces, fans will build Hedwig as he sits atop a stack of books along with an assortment of magical goodies from throughout the franchise. This will consist of buildable bottles of potions and magical ingredients with Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck', and Polyjuice Potions. Fans will also build a wand, Tom Riddle's diary, Harry's glasses, the Golden Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts House scarf.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0