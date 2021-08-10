LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. The eight movies raked in more than $7.5 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film franchise of all time behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Though their time at Hogwarts has come to an end, the power trio will always cherish the years they spent together.