Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone, and LEGO continues to celebrate it. A new Harry Potter building set has been unveiled with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set that allows wizards and witches to build legendary items from the Wizarding World. Coming in at 3,010 pieces, fans will build Hedwig as he sits atop a stack of books along with an assortment of magical goodies from throughout the franchise. This will consist of buildable bottles of potions and magical ingredients with Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck', and Polyjuice Potions. Fans will also build a wand, Tom Riddle's diary, Harry's glasses, the Golden Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts House scarf.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Harry Potter#Lego Bricks#Icons#Polyjuice Potions#Golden Minifigures#The Golden Snitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Hasn’t Been In A Movie In 6 Years, Per The Actor

Rupert Grint is not the flashiest of the Harry Potter stars. The actor keeps a low profile on social media -- though he does have an Instagram now and a record-breaking one to boot -- and unlike some of his co-stars he's kept a lower profile, having neither embodied a Disney Princess or played a farting corpse. Now, he’s touching on why he hasn’t been in a movie for six years.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Secrets Revealed Part One Review

The Secrets Revealed Brilliant Event Part One wraps up tomorrow in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at what worked and didn't work in this highly anticipated event. What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event. The Registry artwork: As always, Niantic delivers terrific Registry pages for...
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. The eight movies raked in more than $7.5 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film franchise of all time behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars. Though their time at Hogwarts has come to an end, the power trio will always cherish the years they spent together.
Moviestntmagazine.com

Ten interesting facts about Harry Potter Movies

Harry Potter is one of the most successful book-to-film adaptations of all time. Its final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II, made $1.34 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing book-based film ever. While Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone also grossed over $1 billion at the box office.
Moviestouringplans.com

Ultimate Harry Potter Touring Plan

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Jon Self. The entire theme park industry changed in 2010 when people started lining up for this beverage called “butterbeer” in the newly opened Hogsmeade area of Island of Adventure theme park. Soon after, Diagon Alley was created at Universal Studios Florida with the Hogwarts Express attraction built to connect the two areas.
Shoppingwjhl.com

Best LEGO Creator sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LEGO Creator sets are excellent for people who love to follow instructions to make wild and wonderful creations out of LEGO bricks. While there are plenty of sets designed for kids, others are much more detailed sets with older teens and adults in mind so that you can find some of the most challenging LEGO sets in the Creator range.
Entertainmentlongviewtexas.gov

Harry Potter Week at the Library!

The Library and all our friends around Longview are partnering with the Longview Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Harry Potter!. You might have already joined in on some fun events last month, but now it’s our turn to cast a few spells on you...for you!. - Story Time w/ Hagrid and...
Shoppingwjhl.com

Best Star Wars LEGO sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For over 20 years, one of the most popular movie franchises in the world has been in partnership with one of the most iconic toy makers. In particular, LEGO produces a wide range of Star Wars sets, designed after the characters of both the original movies and newer content, with options for young and old fans alike.
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARRY POTTER!

Saturday, July 31 – Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a movie marathon! Tickets are $6 each or 4/$20. Come in costume and receive one small popcorn. HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE (2001) PG, 122 minutes. Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint.
Entertainmentclassicfm.com

A definitive ranking of the most magical Harry Potter themes

From ‘Hedwig’s Theme’ to the music soundtracking the Quidditch World Cup, we present the very best musical themes heard in Harry Potter – in official order. The Harry Potter film franchise has been gifted with having four great composers at the helm of its soundtracks. The first three films –...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

All the Harry Potter movies in order

Between all the broomsticks, butterbeer, and explosive spells, there’s no denying the Harry Potter franchise holds a special place in many fantasy lovers’ hearts. In fact, the famous story of Harry Potter and his friend’s adventures in the colourful yet dangerous Wizarding World is considered by many to be timeless. However, with ten films in total, and more on the way, it can be tricky figuring out where to start.
Moviestouringplans.com

A Sweet Guide to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Want to satisfy your sweet tooth in a truly magical way? Look no further than The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando (UOR), which is bursting with tasty treats and sweet surprises!. UOR certainly had a lot of source material to pull from when creating their Wizarding World...
Moviesthekingdominsider.com

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Returns to Broadway Reimagined!

“The award-winning creative team has conjured an all-new experience exclusively for North America. With just one ticket in hand, you’ll enjoy the continuation of Harry’s story in one magical afternoon or evening. Do hold onto the edge of your seat though, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that’s everything you hoped for and more!”
Relationshipskidsinthehouse.com

Introduce your kid to the magical world of Harry Potter

Given that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in 1997, most kids who’ve grown up with it now have children of their own. The magic of this timeless franchise has crossed over through many generations, and if you want to introduce your kid to the wonders of this beautiful fantasy world, we’re here to give you a few tips.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Harry Potter musical experience returns to the Houston Symphony

Houston – Calling all Harry Potter fans! The Houston Symphony is bringing the Harry Potter soundtrack to area wizard fanatics. Starting January 14 through 16, the sixth film in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” musical piece will be performed live by the Houston Symphony and be conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy