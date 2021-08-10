Cancel
Video Games

Superman Has Officially Arrived In Fortnite

By Gavin Sheehan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being teased for the longest time both in comics and in game trailers, Superman has officially made his way into Fortnite. A while back we got a glimpse of Clark Kent speeding his way out of the Daily Planet to change into the hero, but never got a full look at the costume he'd be in until now. It's a little weird seeing him in the Fortnite design, as it is with a lot of comic book characters that have been added to the game, but somehow he seems to fit in with the look a little better than some of the others we've seen from both DC and Marvel. We have all of the info below on his addition to the game and the challenges you can do to snag his look, items, and even the black and silver versions.

