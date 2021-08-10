Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, TX

Indigent defense costs burden county

By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20b3q6_0bNTyWsq00

The cost of supplying attorneys for residents who can’t afford them continues to be one of Henderson County’s largest expenses.

As Commissioners Court members fine tune the 2022 budget, they are faced with plugging in a large number to pay for indigent defense. According to County Judge Wade McKinney, the county spent $1,188,641 from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 to provide counsel for indigent individuals. That represents an increase of more than $620,000 from the previous year.

On March 30, the county accepted an annual payment from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to offset a portion of the cost. The grant of $70,512 represented only a fraction of the amount the county paid for indigent defense the previous year. The amount is based on a formula using the county’s costs.

“In Texas, counties provide a lion’s share of the financial support for courts and other elements of the judicial system,” McKinney said in April.

There have been several efforts in the Texas Legislature through the years to pass a law to stop the state imposing unfunded mandates on the counties. According to the Texas Association of Counties, unfunded mandates not only place a burden on the counties, they also make the legislature unaccountable for much of its spending.

On multiple occasions Henderson County Commissioners have signed resolutions supporting legislation to stop unfunded mandates.

On March 9, Commissioners approved a resolution supporting such a bill in the 87th legislature, which once again failed to gain passage.

In 2019, the county auditor identified $4.4 million the county was paying in unfunded mandates. About a quarter of the cost was for indigent defense. Other such costs are indigent medical care and medical care in jails.

Commissioners continue work on the budget this week. Workshops are scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m., following the weekly Commissioners Court meeting and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Comments / 1

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
65
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Henderson County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Attorneys#Commissioners Court#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 1

Community Policy