Indigent defense costs burden county

The cost of supplying attorneys for residents who can’t afford them continues to be one of Henderson County’s largest expenses.

As Commissioners Court members fine tune the 2022 budget, they are faced with plugging in a large number to pay for indigent defense. According to County Judge Wade McKinney, the county spent $1,188,641 from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 to provide counsel for indigent individuals. That represents an increase of more than $620,000 from the previous year.

On March 30, the county accepted an annual payment from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to offset a portion of the cost. The grant of $70,512 represented only a fraction of the amount the county paid for indigent defense the previous year. The amount is based on a formula using the county’s costs.

“In Texas, counties provide a lion’s share of the financial support for courts and other elements of the judicial system,” McKinney said in April.

There have been several efforts in the Texas Legislature through the years to pass a law to stop the state imposing unfunded mandates on the counties. According to the Texas Association of Counties, unfunded mandates not only place a burden on the counties, they also make the legislature unaccountable for much of its spending.

On multiple occasions Henderson County Commissioners have signed resolutions supporting legislation to stop unfunded mandates.

On March 9, Commissioners approved a resolution supporting such a bill in the 87th legislature, which once again failed to gain passage.

In 2019, the county auditor identified $4.4 million the county was paying in unfunded mandates. About a quarter of the cost was for indigent defense. Other such costs are indigent medical care and medical care in jails.

Commissioners continue work on the budget this week. Workshops are scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m., following the weekly Commissioners Court meeting and Thursday at 9 a.m.