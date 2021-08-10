Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support but still faces some hurdles in the House.

