Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

By Johanna Li
insideedition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who have always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, here’s your chance to snag a spot aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket starting at $450,000 per seat. The spaceflight company, which completed its first fully crewed flight last month with founder and billionaire Richard Branson on board, has reopened ticket sales Thursday for commercial flight, which they hope will begin toward the end of 2022.

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Interstellar Space#Space Station#Space Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Blue Origin Makes Hilarious Mistake While Criticizing SpaceX And NASA

Kent, Washington-based launch vehicle manufacturer and spaceflight services provider Blue Origin's relentless criticism of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Hawthorne, California-based aerospace and internet service provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) took an interesting turn today when the company made a glaring mistake in a new infographic posted on its website.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Elon Musk's SpaceX may launch a tiny Canadian satellite that will livestream ads from space: report

SpaceX plans to launch a Canadian advertisement-beaming satellite into space that will eventually accept payments in Dogecoin, according to a media report. Canadian startup Geometric Energy Corp. plans to send the advertising system to orbit on a small cubesat in early 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that's bound for the moon, Business Insider reported Aug. 7. (The cryptocurrency-fueled mission was disclosed publicly in May, but not the advertising bit.)
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. Technically, this wasn't a downgrade per se but a resumption of...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

This is probably why Blue Origin keeps protesting NASA’s lunar lander award

On Wednesday, the US Government Accountability Office released its full-but-redacted decision that ruled in favor of NASA's selection of a Human Landing System contractor. The document (see PDF) makes clear that SpaceX offered NASA the most technically ready, well-managed, lowest-cost option. Furthermore, the decision document says NASA was entirely justified...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Still Poised to Soar

One of the top players of the space tourism industry, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has had a rough few weeks. The company achieved success with its second test flight that carried its founder, Sir Richard Branson, to the edge of space. But SPCE stock fell after the company sold $500 million of new shares of its stock, and Branson himself sold another $300 million of SPCE stock.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips as Founder Branson Sells $300 Million of Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) are down over 3% in pre-open after founder Richard Branson offloaded about $300 million of the company's stock. Branson sold over 10 million...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Starship from SpaceX: The world’s largest rocket assembled for the first time

The US space company SpaceX has put together the largest rocket in the world and has once again made it clear how seriously the development of the Starship is being taken and at what speed it is advancing. The giant rocket was dismantled after a few hours, but according to SpaceX boss Elon Musk, the colossal vehicle will take off for the first time this year. When assembled, the rocket was around 120 meters high, even surpassing the legendary Saturn V plus payload that brought people to the moon in the US Apollo program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy