Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

The US space company SpaceX has put together the largest rocket in the world and has once again made it clear how seriously the development of the Starship is being taken and at what speed it is advancing. The giant rocket was dismantled after a few hours, but according to SpaceX boss Elon Musk, the colossal vehicle will take off for the first time this year. When assembled, the rocket was around 120 meters high, even surpassing the legendary Saturn V plus payload that brought people to the moon in the US Apollo program.