Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
For those who have always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, here’s your chance to snag a spot aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket starting at $450,000 per seat. The spaceflight company, which completed its first fully crewed flight last month with founder and billionaire Richard Branson on board, has reopened ticket sales Thursday for commercial flight, which they hope will begin toward the end of 2022.www.insideedition.com
Comments / 0