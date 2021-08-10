Dining and politics; Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy visits Cleburne Rotary

Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy said that thanks to the Chisholm Trail Parkway, Fort Worth residents are learning to go south and visit Joshua and Cleburne. Matt Smith | Times-Review

He gave it the old college try did Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy.

“I don’t have a gold and black tie for the Cleburne Yellow Jacket’s colors but I do have a gold tie so I wore that today,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he also made it a point to stop by a local grocer while in town.

“I did leave a little money in Cleburne already,” Kennedy said. “I did curbside pickup at the H-E-B. In Fort Worth we have a lot of civilized things, but we don’t have an H-E-B.”

Kennedy touched upon dining, politics, pandemics and other topics during Thursday’s weekly luncheon of the Cleburne Rotary Club.

“He’s one of my favorite writers, maybe because I like food,” Rotary President Mollie Mims said in introducing Kennedy. “I like they way he writes about it too and that he tells you whether it’s good or bad.”

Kennedy, Mims joked, has been with the Star-Telegram for at least 18 years, an estimate well shy of the actual number.

“I just tell people since last century,” Kennedy said. “Mollie saying 18 to 28 years is a gentle way of saying it’s been a lot longer than that.”

This year, in fact, marks the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s first Star-Telegram byline.

Still a student at Arlington Heights High School, Kennedy had been asked to phone in the final score of the game between Heights and the San Angelo Bobcats, a task he received because the Star-Telegram powers that be didn’t feel like sending a reporter to the game.

Kennedy said he was instead transferred to a woman who took dictation for stories.

“She asked my name and I heard her typing stuff,” Kennedy said. “She asked where I was and I heard more typing. Then she said, ‘OK, go.’ I said, ‘Go with what?’”

There must, Kennedy told the woman, be some mistake.

“I told her I was just supposed to call in and provide the score,” Kennedy said. “She said, ‘No, they transferred your call to me and I take stories so you have to give me a story.’”

Pulling upon his at that time full two weeks of high school journalism class, Kennedy said he, as best he could, dictated a football game story to the woman.

Kennedy, upon returning to Fort Worth the next morning and stopping at Ol’ South Pancake House for breakfast, said he was surprised to see that day’s edition of the paper particularly the headline “Jackets pummeled by San Angelo” by Bud Kennedy, Star-Telegram sportswriter.

“He was furious, called me that Monday morning,” Kennedy said. “He said, ‘Bud Kennedy you cannot follow directions. You’re in high school. You weren’t supposed to call in a story. Who do you think you are?’ Which, by the way, is a question I’ve been asked a lot in the years since.”

The editor again told Kennedy that he can’t take directions.

“He said, ‘You’re never going to do anything for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram ever again,’” Kennedy said. “So I was kind of worried since I was just in my second week of journalism classes and thought it was a little early to be blacklisted.

“But, that Wednesday he called back and asked if I could cover the Crowley game.”

Kennedy went on to pen news, columns and Eats Beat, his popular dining and restaurant column.

“People ask when that started and I think of how we divide time into BC and AD but when it comes to food I say I go back to the years BF, before fajitas,” Kennedy said. “I’ve seen a lot of trends and a lot of things change.”

Kennedy credited the column’s popularity to the local angle.

“Readers can also get the news of the world on networks, cable channels and really important places like Facebook,” Kennedy joked. “But what the Star-Telegram can offer is TCU sports, Fort Worth and downtown development and what’s opening and closing and new with local restaurants. Those are the things people come to our website for.”

The past few days have been “pretty scary” Kennedy said, COVID-19 once again surging though at a higher than previous velocity and speed. Johnson County recorded 243 new cases last week, according to State Health Department numbers, 148 on Tuesday alone.

Johnson County, Kennedy said, lags behind Tarrant, Dallas and other area counties in vaccination percentage though it still ranks better than Hill County. Kennedy called Rotary and other civic clubs the glue that helps keep the county together through focusing on facts and good health information.

Kennedy joked that, based on the number of four and five star Yelp reviews, Cleburne folk really like their restaurants, Chick-fil-A included. Thanks to the Chisholm Trail Parkway, outsiders are slowly beginning to discover Johnson County, he said.

“Development of [the Shops at Clearfork] continues to be a light on the CTP,” Kennedy said. “But people are finally learning to go south of Clearfork to McPherson Boulevard and some have even found their way to Joshua and Fun Time Cafe and beyond.”

On the Fort Worth side, Kennedy discussed renovation of the Neiman Marcus cafe, changes afoot in the Fort Worth Stockyards, dining options in different areas of Fort Worth and the upcoming filming of a prequel to the popular Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” much of which will be filmed in the Stockyards and surrounding areas.

“Some of the reason is because of the success of ‘12 Mighty Orphans’ and the cooperation in filming form leadership in Fort Worth, Cleburne and Weatherford,” Kennedy said. “People speak of the beautiful scenes at Yellowjacket Stadium, wonder where they found that and are surprised to learn that it’s right here in Cleburne.”

On the political front, Kennedy urged attendees to avoid cable news networks such as Fox, CNN and MSNBC, which he described as “American free enterprise” at work in an agenda-based fashion to target certain market segments as opposed to true news outlets.

“The goal is to keep you another 15 minutes with breaking news that something scary, something horrible is happening and you need to know more,” Kennedy said. “Or, we don’t really have anything going on but here’s five volatile people sitting around arguing about it. If they can grab you by the heart and drag you in for 15 more minutes they make more money. That’s the way cable news works.”