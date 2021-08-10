Valheim 'Hearth & Home' Expansion Will Completely Rework Food, Developers Say

With the Valheim update Hearth & Home due later this year it's coming with some major changes to the food system which Iron Gate has shown off in a new video. The food system as it stands right now in Valheim is quite good. You eat to gain stamina and health, with difference foods giving different amounts of each. On top of that, some last longer than others. It can be a bit confusing on the details though and that's what Iron Gate are making clearer with some UI changes and mixing up the food categories. In Hearth & Home will split foods into categories that give more health, more stamina and foods that give an even split between them. The food bar has been removed, instead the food icons will have timers which is much clearer.