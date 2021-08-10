Cancel
Video Games

Valheim 'Hearth & Home' Expansion Will Completely Rework Food, Developers Say

By Jack O'Dwyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video from the official Iron Gate game studio YouTube channel has revealed one of the ways the developers will be changing how food works in Valheim. The video was published on Aug. 9 and detailed one precise shift in a host of reworks heading to the game. These changes are meant to take place with the launch of the upcoming Valheim expansion, Hearth & Home. As its name suggests, it will focus on revamping the way players approach everything to do with homesteading in-game—i.e.: food, building structures, and so on.

