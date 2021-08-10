Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Public Has Chance to Hear Cannabis Information at City's Town Hall

Posted by 
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOi9w_0bNTuOvQ00

The City of Las Cruces is hosting its second town hall meeting on potential cannabis zoning and retail sales at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Council Chambers, in City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The town hall is one of several opportunities that the public has to provide comments.

Members of the public can further participate by taking a survey that closes at midnight on August 15. Information for the survey, which is in English and Spanish, may be found on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org/Cannabis.

Additionally, community members are invited to any of the public meetings scheduled to hear discussion on the topic. The remaining opportunities at this time include:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12 – Town Hall #2, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St.

1 p.m. Monday, August 16 – City Council Regular Meeting, first reading of proposed ordinance related to recreational cannabis, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St. Public may contact their city councilors to provide comment to them leading up to Sept. 7 meeting.

1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 – City Council Regular Meeting, (anticipated) final consideration of proposed ordinance related to recreational cannabis, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St.

The City of Las Cruces has prepared a podcast, in both English and Spanish, on the topic of legalized recreational use of cannabis and what it means for potential growers and retail sellers in city limits. The podcast, which is called Las Cruces Responde, may be accessed on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org/engage or by Apple Podcast.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

81
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Cannabis#Town Hall Meeting#Council Chambers#N Main St Public#Apple Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy