Public Has Chance to Hear Cannabis Information at City's Town Hall

The City of Las Cruces is hosting its second town hall meeting on potential cannabis zoning and retail sales at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Council Chambers, in City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The town hall is one of several opportunities that the public has to provide comments.

Members of the public can further participate by taking a survey that closes at midnight on August 15. Information for the survey, which is in English and Spanish, may be found on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org/Cannabis.

Additionally, community members are invited to any of the public meetings scheduled to hear discussion on the topic. The remaining opportunities at this time include:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12 – Town Hall #2, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St.

1 p.m. Monday, August 16 – City Council Regular Meeting, first reading of proposed ordinance related to recreational cannabis, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St. Public may contact their city councilors to provide comment to them leading up to Sept. 7 meeting.

1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 – City Council Regular Meeting, (anticipated) final consideration of proposed ordinance related to recreational cannabis, Council Chambers, City Hall 700 N. Main St.

The City of Las Cruces has prepared a podcast, in both English and Spanish, on the topic of legalized recreational use of cannabis and what it means for potential growers and retail sellers in city limits. The podcast, which is called Las Cruces Responde, may be accessed on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org/engage or by Apple Podcast.