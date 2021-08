Thousands of race fans have converged in south central Iowa for the full return of the 60th edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella this week to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Jill Vandevoort with the Pella Convention and Visitors Bureau says the two weeks of the Nationals rank behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year. Hear more about the latest with Visit Pella and tourism locally on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.