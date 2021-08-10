Washington Training Camp Pressers: Montez Sweat wants to break the tandem sack record with Chase Young

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After going from 12 sacks in 2019 to just four sacks in 2020, the Green Bay Packers slashed away at Preston Smith’s contract. In the original contract signed as part of Green Bay’s big free-agent haul in 2019, Smith was due to earn a $6.85 million base salary, a $4 million roster bonus, and other bonus money to push the cash value to $12 million. In the revamped contract, he was given a $1 million base salary, $6.25 million signing bonus and additional bonus money to push the value to $8 million.
Comments / 0