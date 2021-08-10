Cancel
South Africa Tightens Crypto Taxation Regulations

Cover picture for the articleThe South African Revenue Service (​​SARS) tightens its regulations on the taxation of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies up to 45%. From a recent report from a South African business journal, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) intends to tighten their policy on crypto taxation. For South Africans taxpayers this means their intentions while holding crypto, determines whether their holdings and gains are revenue or capital.

