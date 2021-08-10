Cancel
Oklahoma County, OK

OKC resumes normal bulky waste operations, 2 free landfill days remain

Posted by 
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 4 days ago

The City of Oklahoma City has resumed its normal bulky trash collection schedule after experiencing delays primarily attributed to a higher-than-usual number of set-outs.

“Many customers put off their spring landscaping projects so they could see what would grow back after the freeze,” said Solid Waste Management Superintendent Jim Linn. “We’ve counted almost 15,000 additional set-outs over the past four months, and once we started getting behind, the delays continued to snowball.”

Utilities Department officials will continue to monitor the situation in an effort to stay caught up, but don not anticipate the excess set-out will decrease anytime soon.

“Spring and fall are typically our heaviest times for excess landscape waste,” said Linn. “This year, the higher set-out rates have remained consistent, and we believe they will stay high until we get through this next fall landscaping season.”

The City is offering additional free landfill days for customers who can haul off their own bulky waste. One was in July, with two more scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 and Sept. 11.

A current Oklahoma City trash bill or print-out of an e-bill is required to participate, and regular bulky waste rules apply.

Participating landfills are:

Landfills will not accept household hazardous waste, tires, oil, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste or any appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or visit okc.gov/utilities for more information on free landfill days.

# # #

Media Contact

Malarie Gotcher

(405) 297-3380

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

ABOUT

Oklahoma City , officially the City of Oklahoma City, and often shortened to OKC, is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The county seat of Oklahoma County, making it Oklahoma's largest municipality and metropolitan area by population.

