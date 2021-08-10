OAK + FORT Opens in Bellevue Square

Chase opens opens first community center in Mattapan Square. Chase has opened the doors to its first “Community Center” in New England, in Mattapan Square. The retail arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning these community centers in 16 urban neighborhoods across the country, with 10 such centers opening so far. They provide traditional branch banking services, along with other community services. In the case of the Mattapan branch, Chase regional director Roxann Cooke said Chase has reached out to local nonprofits to help offer financial seminars and workshops at the branch for nearby residents and small-business owners. The bank plans to offer mentoring for entrepreneurs, a free workspace, and an area for events and pop-up shops. Chase began opening branches in Greater Boston in 2018, with a goal of opening 50 in New England (outside of Connecticut, where it already had a presence). So far, 26 have opened, including the one in Mattapan, with another six slated to open by the end of the year. Cooke, a Mattapan resident, said she was encouraged when she joined Chase in 2019 to learn that the bank was planning to open in Mattapan. Chase eventually picked a former Santander branch at 1617 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan Square that’s about 5,400 square feet in size. The branch will be staffed with eight to 10 people, most of whom have some prior connection to the neighborhood, a place that Cooke said is often overlooked by other banks. — JON CHESTO.