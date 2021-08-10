OAK + FORT Opens in Bellevue Square
OAK + FORT, a fashion and lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, BC, will open its first Washington location in Bellevue Square on Aug. 13. Since its launch in 2010, the brand has opened over 20 stores throughout North America. Known for its simple, uncomplicated designs, the brand strives to create timeless and lasting pieces. The store is located on the second floor, beside Oakley and across from Victoria’s Secret. Click here for more information.425magazine.com
