Ethereum is getting a number of other upgrades after EIP-1559. What are they and what do they do? An analysis. Ethereum’s EIP-1559 upgrade has just caused quite a stir in the crypto industry – and helped push the price of cryptocurrency number 2 up to $ 3,200. However, EIP-1559 just one step out of many: Ethereum will integrate numerous other updates on its way to ETH 2.0. They are supposed to improve ETH in various ways and could also have a positive effect on the course. But which ones are they – and how does Ethereum benefit from them?