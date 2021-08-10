How gingham became the hit print of summer 2021

After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.