Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

How gingham became the hit print of summer 2021

By Ella Alexander
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor as long as anyone can remember, florals have been the dominant summer print. Sure, we had 2020’s tie-dye moment, a DIY look born of lockdown boredom, and who could forget Zara’s scene-stealing polka dot dress of 2019, but really the print winner of the sunshine season has always been pretty, inoffensive florals.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Brigitte Bardot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Gingham#Pub#Nobody S Child#Instagram#Selfridges#British#Scandinavian#Wes#Stepford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco stuns in the only gingham dress you need to wrap up summer

Kaley Cuoco gave us total summer vibes as she stepped out in New York City in a dress we can’t stop swooning over. The Flight Attendant star was spotted on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, on Wednesday rocking a yellow and white gingham dress complete with puff sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Hailey Bieber Channels Baby Spice In Sugar-Sweet Versace

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Another week, another lesson from the Biebers on modern eveningwear. After putting a distinctly Gen-Z twist on black tie with an eye-watering lace...
Apparelfashionisers.com

How The Jumpsuit Became Such An Iconic Outfit

From utility garment to iconic fashion piece, the journey the jumpsuit has taken is nothing short of amazing. How did this piece of clothing go from the realm of parachuters, and war-time factory workers to runways and red carpets?. Just as the trench coat went from military gear to chic...
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Offers a Lesson in Technicolor Dressing

After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How Lady Gaga became the darling of the couture world

Many women came out of lockdown with a fresh perspective on how to dress, whether that meant swapping heels for sparkly flats or prioritising the sort of colourful, silky pieces that lift your mood. For Lady Gaga, it meant undergoing a head-to-toe transformation from serially odd dresser to the haute-couture heavyweight of our era.
Designers & CollectionsOk Magazine

Minnie Driver Looks Breathtaking In $2,490 Crimson Carolina Herrera Bow-Detail Dress — Get The Look For Less From Nordstrom Made

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Crimson is the new color of summer!. Minnie Driver, 51, attended the season two premiere of Amazon Prime's...
ShoppingTelegraph

How Boots became the shopping destination for Gen Z

You probably haven’t noticed, but a quiet revolution has occurred in our nation’s best-loved pharmacy over the past 12 months. Once a go-to for cotton buds, travel sickness tablets and cans of deodorant, Boots is now positioning itself to become the go-to shopping destination on the high street for the under-25s, Generation Z.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Sporty Sunglass Silhouette Is Having Its Moment in the Sun

In 2018, sporty sunglasses started to take the reins from that year’s most omnipresent sunglass trend—tiny sunglasses. On the spring 2018 runways, Alexander Wang collaborated with Oakley, and brands like Stella McCartney and Fenty x Puma also had sporty sunnies on their respective runways. For Spring 2019, Heron Preston sent out Nike Vision performance glasses in his show, too.
ApparelThe Guardian

This week’s fashion trends: from backward caps to extreme sunglasses

Hair as underwear See Cardi B and Normani in the video for Wild Side for the multitasking trend. Gigi Hadid in drag Her new Harper’s Bazaar shoot is very “third least important member of a 90s boy band”. Backwards cap Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. Carolyn Bessette‑Kennedy, always and...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Rains Showcases "Come Rain, Come Shine" SS22 Collection at CPHFW

Scandinavian label Rains has now presented its third runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Titled “Come Rain, Come Shine,” the new collection debuts the brand’s reimagined identity with a blend of modern and nostalgic elements. The lineup is comprised of garments ready for both rainy and sunny days, with standouts including lightweight outerwear and padded shorts perfect for transitional layering. Looks are accentuated with tonal styling, with standout accessories such as crossbody bags. Loose silhouettes dominate the range and are complete with ultralight rain ponchos, nylon vests and more.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Among the highlights of fashion week in Copenhagen were the amazing locations—especially the outdoor ones. Saks Potts showed in the yard of the home Arne Jacobsen, the Functionalist Danish architect and inventor of the Egg chair, built for himself around 1930. The Bauhaus-style house is a clean-lined, white-painted, minimal box. It was here that Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts revealed their fall 2021 collection and their new direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy