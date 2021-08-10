Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Drive-In Invites Us All To Dress Up for the Movies

Dive into that costume closet and find the perfect look for 'SCOOB!' and 'Moana.' next weekend in Rockton. Drive-ins are always fun for the family, but a drive-in with costumes, well that's double the fun. Next weekend 'The Drive 815' is showing a fun combo of movies and celebrating back...

Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

