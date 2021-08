MILWAUKEE -- John Axford, the Brewers’ single-season saves leader who reminded everyone to always leave a note, made it back in the big leagues at age 38. The Brewers acquired Axford from the Blue Jays on Monday for $1, according to the Associated Press, and when he trotted in from the bullpen to a standing ovation in the ninth inning against the Pirates for his first Brewers appearance in nearly eight years and his first Major League appearance in three years, it was something straight out of the movies. But there was no Hollywood ending, at least not yet.