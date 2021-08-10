Camden County College and Wilmington University offer an affordable online path to a bachelor’s degree
Camden County College and Wilmington University have formed a new partnership with guaranteed transfer and dual admissions for CCC students who intend to complete an associate degree and enroll in select online WilmU bachelor degree programs. The Smart Transfer Enrollment Program (STEP Path) offers students one of the most affordable online paths to a bachelor’s degree in the region.www.camdencc.edu
