Mayor Sarno and Way Finders Urges Residents Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic to Tap into Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Programs

Last week the Center for Disease Control (CDC) extended a federal moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent until October 3, 2021for communities with high or substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, including Hampden County. Under the CDC order, a landlord may not evict a tenant for non-payment of rent if the tenant has submitted an Eviction Protection Declaration, a simple form that states that the tenant is unable to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19.

The CDC has provided a two-month extension to allow time for tenants to seek emergency financial assistance to cover overdue rents. Renters who are currently behind in rent payments should apply right away to Way Finders for assistance. The application is online at RAFT/ERMA & Other Emergency Financial Assistance Application. An applicant can also call Way Finders at (413) 233-1600. Way Finders can assist with overdue rent, mortgage, and utility charges. The program has recently been modified to allow landlords of properties with 20 or fewer units to begin the application process themselves.

Mayor Sarno states, “Thousands of households lost income over the last 18 months due to the pandemic. I want them to know that there is help available to pay overdue housing costs and remain in their homes, but the time to apply for assistance is now. I want to thank Way Finders President and CEO Keith Fairey and his team for being our conduit for this much-needed program. CDO Tim Sheehan and I have committed over $2 million in grant funding to assist renters and homeowners so that they can stay in their homes.”

Way Finders provides emergency financial assistance under several programs funded by federal, state, and City of Springfield sources. Between March 2020 and July 2021, Way Finders has assisted over 6,700 households in the region, distributing $33,737,809.

Keith Fairey, President and CEO of Way Finders said, “We want all our community members to know that Way Finders is fully staffed and resourced to support them should they need emergency financial assistance to maintain their housing. We have made the process as simple and efficient as possible and can work with those needing assistance in-person, over the phone, or virtually through our online application at wayfinders.org.”

The CDC notes that eviction prevention is critical to containing the spread of COVD-19. Eviction can lead to families doubling up or going to shelters, both of which increase the number of people sharing close quarters, making them vulnerable to transmission. Housing stability enables people to isolate or quarantine as necessary in their own homes.

Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan stated, “The American Rescue Plan Act is delivering direct relief to the American people and one of the most important investments we can make is ensuring that our residents are appropriately housed during the pandemic and through the subsequent economic recovery. Importantly the rental assistance program recognizes the economic needs of both tenants and landlords and allows them to work together to resolve past due rent obligations so that the local rental housing market remains resilient.”