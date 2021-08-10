2021 SCETV Endowment Internship
Every summer the ETV Endowment offers rising juniors and seniors in college the opportunity to complete a 10-week paid internship with South Carolina ETV. Since 1980, the ETV Endowment internship program has given college students the opportunity to explore careers in television, radio, and digital media. Positions are available with SCETV, South Carolina Public Radio, or various ETV regional stations. In this video, our 2021 Endowment Interns talk about their experience.www.scetv.org
