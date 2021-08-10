2021 SCETV Endowment Internship

For as long as I can remember, both my parents would start their mornings with a cup of coffee and the newspaper. Seeing their morning routine, I began to incorporate reading the newspaper as a part of my daily agenda. I would skim through most sections as little interested me while reading through the titles and images. That was until I came across the sports page. I was always involved with sports from a young age, whether that be on a recreational soccer or basketball team, club sports, or private golfing lessons. So, it was not hard to come across why the sports section of the newspaper intrigued me. For years, I would study particular authors’ writing in sports, but it was not until college until I found a place where my love for sports and writing could coexist.