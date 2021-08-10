Cancel
PlatformQ Education Announces Higher Ed Live Season Schedule

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

PlatformQ Education, the trusted provider of effective student engagement strategies and software, today announced plans for the relaunch of Higher Ed Live. New episodes will begin streaming on August 19, 2021 with 9 episodes planned for this new season. For ten years, Higher Ed Live served as a showcase for...

www.middletownpress.com

Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Higher Ed Goals

Montgomery County Community Foundation staff conducted a scholarship workshop for rising high school seniors and their parents Sunday at the Fusion 54 building in downtown Crawfordsville. MCCF regularly holds the workshop to share insight on higher education opportunities, college financing and available local scholarships. The two-hour workshop was divided into...
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

President Continues Vision for Higher Ed

McALLEN, TX – In a Board of Trustees’ reception held Thursday, July 29 at the Pecan Campus, committee members supported and credited president Dr. Ricardo J. Solis’ vision for South Texas College. His vision includes continuous innovation for returning students and adults, ongoing globalization, continuing South Texas College’s current position...
Hebron, KYrcnky.com

Op-Ed: Collaboration Key to Making Education Better

The following op-ed is written by State Rep. Ed Massey (R-Hebron). Earlier this year I was asked to participate in the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education (KCAE). As an individual who has been involved in Kentucky’s educational system for nearly 30 years, I welcomed this invitation. Trying to understand how...
CollegesTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Embracing difficulty: Why higher ed matters

As a young man, I decided I wanted to gain as much knowledge as possible, but I had difficulties learning as a young boy and an adult. I struggled because I had an inability to remember what I read. I had to copy sentences over and over to help me to remember. I wanted to fight through these limitations and strive to be better.
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

The Higher Ed Opportunity

In his first press conference as new president of Temple University last month Jason Wingard demonstrated that he understands at least one complexity of the job he is about to undertake: For change to be meaningful and enduring, it must connect past, present, and future. Wingard referenced his passion for...
Theater & DanceOrange Leader

OP-ED: Living Life: Start planning your schedule now

It has been quite a while since I have been able to write an article for the paper. Between the Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival, vacation, and switching jobs the past few weeks have been a bit hectic to say the least. So now we find ourselves just a few...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Different missions of Lowell’s higher ed institutions

Two grants, one modest and one substantial, will help two Lowell institutions of higher learning enlarge the scope of their academic reach through cutting-edge research and real-world opportunity. That’s what should follow, thanks to the $1.8 million federal grant given to UMass Lowell and the $25,000 award received by Middlesex...
Mars Hill, NCtheurbannews.com

MHU Students Eligible for Grants for Fall 2021

Mars Hill University is providing grants to help eligible students pay their fall 2021 semester billing charges. The grants are part of the third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, a part of the American Rescue Plan which was signed into law in March, to help institutions of higher education serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Camden, ARCamden News

SAU Tech awarded technology improvement and faculty training grant

East Camden, AR (08/10/2021) -- Southern Arkansas Univerity Tech (SAUT) is pleased to announce the award of $1,070,483 for the improvement of technology and training for faculty. In fall 2020, SAU Tech applied for the US Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Post Secondary Education. The grant competition was funded through the first round of the federal CARES Act through a discretionary grant competition-Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant Competition (IREPO). The funds were directed towards colleges that met the following criteria:
EducationInside Higher Ed

State Higher Ed Funding Looks Positive

For the first time in years, Sophia Laderman, senior policy analyst for the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO), is feeling hopeful about the state funding outlook for higher education in fiscal year 2022, thanks to the rebounding national economy. "I tend to not be optimistic about state funding...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reflecting on Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships in Higher Ed

COVID-19 has accelerated the rush of big money into higher education. Even prior to the pandemic, the instructional and credentialing activities of non-profit universities were increasingly mediated by, or even outsourced to, for-profit companies. Our sense is that this has only increased in the past year. The pandemic-driven pivot from...
Indiana State953wiki.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million To State

Focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. Indiana ARP ESSER State Plan Highlights Total ARP ESSER allocation for Indiana: $ 1,996,145,076 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on March 24, 2021: $ 1,329,822,704 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on August 12, 2021: $ 666,322,372 2020-2021 Preliminary Statewide Enrollment: 1,033,964 Top Priorities within Indiana’s Plan: • Strengthen primary literacy instruction, including by helping schools and communities strengthen, expand, and create effective K-12 pathways & linkages to postsecondary opportunities, and supporting schools to meet the needs of educators as schools re-open in the fall. • Improve guidance, support, and accessible data for those recruiting, educating, and mentoring rising educators. • Invest in a modernized data system to accurately report performance data and inform local decision-making. • Develop a suite of multidisciplinary online courses that can be deployed virtually or in-person. Highlights of Indiana’s Plan: • Returning to In Person Learning in 2021: All Indiana schools are expected to return to inperson instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. • Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) will continue to work alongside the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to provide guidance on safely maintaining the health of students, educators, and other staff. • Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time & Investing in Summer Learning and Expanded Afterschool Programs: IDOE will be soliciting public comment through September 5 to inform its selection of evidence-based interventions to address the impact of lost instructional time, summer learning, and afterschool programs. Interventions that may incentivize and support local communities to reimagine educational opportunities and multidisciplinary course frameworks. • Staffing to Support Students’ Needs: IDOE will launch a program to provide over $2.5 million in ARP ESSER funds and IDEA, Part B funds to support licensure in high-need areas based on the Indiana Licensure Report. This report is made publicly available to assist LEAs in identifying gaps in licensure and identify high-need areas. This program will support licensure in special education and build on existing English learning licensure with the goal of assisting over 500 educators secure adequate licensure and avoid emergency placements for high-need areas. • When Indiana LEA Use of Funds Plans were Due: June 25, 2021.
Minnesota Stateridgewater.edu

Minnesota Transfer Curriculum

The Minnesota Transfer Curriculum (MnTC) is the means by which students will transfer their completed lower division general education requirements to any public university in Minnesota beginning fall, 1995. The specified transfer curriculum will be accepted as a package, allowing transfer of general education from two-year colleges to universities or for transfers from one university to another. All such “packaged” courses or transfer curricula are certified by the faculty of the sending institution as meeting the goals and student competencies agreed upon by representatives of all public higher education systems in Minnesota.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Online Programs and Options

Online learning is a great way to learn. Whether you are looking to earn an entire degree online, or pick up a few online classes, Ridgewater College is the place to be. Ridgewater takes your education seriously, we have spent time ensuring that the education you receive online is as superior as the education you would get if taking a campus-based class.
Educationhometownheadlines.com

Highlands’ dental hygiene students clean up (on board exams). GHC names Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention.

Media release: Every single dental hygiene student who graduated from GHC this year completed their graduation requirements and passed both the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam and the Central Regional Dental Testing Services clinical board examination. Around 20 students were tested. Dental hygiene licensure in Georgia requires that graduates from...
CollegesTriangle

The peonization of Higher Education

Why should anybody not be able to have the college education I got? I spent four years getting my bachelor’s degree, followed by eight earning my master’s and doctor’s degrees. I never paid a penny of tuition, or borrowed a penny, either. My undergraduate tuition, at Queens College of the City University of New York, was paid in full by New York State. In addition, I had a scholarship that paid my other educational expenses. I attended two graduate schools, Brown University and Washington University in St. Louis. I had a full scholarship at Brown, and a teaching assistantship at Washington. Tuition was fully paid at both institutions. After I completed my residence at Washington, I received a scholarship that enabled me to research my doctoral dissertation for a year in London. After my classes finished, I was able to support myself while completing my doctoral dissertation on a project at Yale and as a lecturer at Queens College. I did not live rich, but I paid my bills and got to visit a dozen or so countries — I figured a European historian should know the terrain a bit. After 12 years, I owed friends and mentors a great deal, but not a red cent to anyone.
Tiffin, OHPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin University’s School of Business students rank above national average

Tiffin, Ohio — For the fourth year in a row, Tiffin University’s School of Business students ranked well above the national average on the Peregrine Exam. As part of a program learning outcomes assessment, the exam provides insight into core competencies that need to be strengthened and nationally norms TU business students against those from other Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACSBP) and the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB).

