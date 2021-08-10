Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services

It’s clear that 5G technology is rapidly coming of age, and is enjoying wide adoption across every industry. According to Gartner, the market for 5G infrastructure was predicted to hit $4.2 billion over the past year, with two-thirds of companies deploying the technology. Health care is a leading application for 5G, and providers are looking to the technology to support a variety of applications to enhance insights, responsiveness and patient outcomes. As a co-chair of one of the working groups in the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) health care 5G task force, I’ve had the unique opportunity to explore the potential of 5G in the industry.